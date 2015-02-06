National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas played through a separated shoulder and torn labrum during the Super Bowl and reportedly will soon have surgery to repair the shoulder.

The four-time Pro Bowl pick is expected to be ready in time for the start of the 2015 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday. NFL.com also reported the pending surgery, saying Thomas would be out 6-8 months.

- -

Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman’s girlfriend, Ashley Moss, gave birth to the couple’s first child Thursday morning.

The couple’s son arrived four days after the Seahawks’ disappointing loss in Super Bowl XLIX; Sherman’s status for the game had Moss gone into labor early had been a question leading up to the game.

- -

The Tennessee Titans cut offensive tackle Michael Oher.

Oher, otherwise famous as the inspiration for the book (and movie) “The Blind Side,” signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Titans last offseason and struggled before being placed on injured reserve in December with a toe injury.

- -

The Tennessee Titans officially named Dick LeBeau assistant head coach for defense and also added the title of assistant head coach for tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.

LeBeau, 77, has been in the NFL for 56 years -- 14 as a player and 42 as a coach. He spent the past 13 years as the Steelers’ defensive coordinator.

- -

The St. Louis Rams, who have been looking for an offensive coordinator for a month, reportedly will promote quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti to that position.

Cignetti has run offenses for five college teams, last working for Rutgers before Jeff Fisher hired him in 2012 when Fisher came to St. Louis.

- -

The Chicago Bears hired Stan Drayton from the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes to replace running backs coach Skip Peete.

Drayton, a 22-year coaching veteran, spent the last four seasons with Ohio State -- three of them coaching running backs.

- -

The Miami Dolphins hired Terrell Williams as their defensive line coach.

Williams had taken a college job as defensive line coach at Florida a month earlier after working for three years as the defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders.

- -

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers named Butch Barry assistant offensive line coach.

Barry spent the past five seasons coaching the offensive line (2014) and tight ends (2010-13) at Central Michigan University.

- -

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III was not among the core players listed by the franchise in a letter to season-ticket holders.

Griffin, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft, did not secure the starting job last season because of injuries and inconsistent play. Late in the season, first-year coach Jay Gruden turned to journeyman Colt McCoy over Griffin.

His hold on that spot appears tenuous based on the letter to fans that outlines the team’s nucleus, but makes no mention of Griffin.

- -

New Hall of Famer Charles Haley, who won five Super Bowl rings, said he would take his former San Francisco quarterback, Joe Montana, over New England Patriots four-time winner Tom Brady, who is under suspicion in the Patriots’ case of deflated footballs in the AFC title game.

“Joe didn’t have to cheat,” Haley told the Talk of Fame Network. “I’ve lost all respect (for Brady). When your integrity is challenged in the game of football, to me, all his Super Bowls are tainted. You have to say this just didn’t happen overnight. Who wants that shadow over them?”

- -

Tennessee Titans running back Shonn Greene pleaded guilty Thursday to two minor driving infractions and was ordered to pay a $655 fine.

The penalty was the result of an incident in October in which Greene parked in a handicap spot in Franklin, Tenn., and then drove away while a parking enforcement officer was attempting to write a ticket, police said.