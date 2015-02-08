National Football League roundup

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh stands on the field during warms-ups of their NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Michigan December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(The Sports Xchange) - The Buffalo Bills have reached an “agreement in principle” with guard Richie Incognito, the team confirmed on Saturday.

The controversial Incognito was out of the NFL last year after he served an eight-game suspension in 2013 for bullying former Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin.

The veteran offensive lineman was cleared last summer to play again after a league investigation found Incognito and fellow offensive linemen John Jerry and Mike Pouncey harassed Martin, who was later traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 31-year-old Incognito played three games for the Bills in 2009.

- - -

Ndamukong Suh’s rookie contract officially was voided Friday and the Detroit Lions want to re-sign their all-pro defensive tackle.

Absent a new deal or application of the franchise tag, the second overall pick in the 2010 draft will become an unrestricted free agent on March 10.

The Lions are the only team that can officially talk contract details with Suh until the three-day free agent negotiating period opens March 7. Suh cannot sign with another team until March 10.

Suh’s price tag for a new deal would be steep, considering the Houston Texans gave defensive end J.J. Watt a $100 million deal last year without the leverage of free agency. The franchise tag reportedly would be $26.9 million for 2015.

- - -

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to negotiate a new contract with defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who is due an $8.5 million base salary in 2015, with $16 million counting against the salary cap.

Ngata, 31, a five-time Pro Bowl tackle, was the Ravens’ 2006 first-round draft pick. In 2014, he had 31 tackles and two sacks.

- - -

As a reward for his Super Bowl-clinching interception, New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler will get a great deal on a new truck.

Quarterback Tom Brady won the MVP vote for the game after throwing four touchdown passes in the Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks, but he decided to give the prize, which this year is a Chevrolet Colorado truck, to Butler.

Rather than subject Brady to potential taxes of up to $22,000 for the $35,000 vehicle, Chevrolet said it will give the truck to Butler directly. He will be presented with the vehicle Tuesday in Boston, a Chevy spokesman said.

Brady will avoid the gift tax of $8,000, but Butler probably will have to pay as much as $14,000 in income tax for the truck.