National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Mercurial linebacker Rolando McClain faces a four-game fine for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, sources told ESPN.com.

According to the league’s new policy, a player receives a fine for a third failed test. A fourth failed test results in a four-game suspension.

McClain, a pending free agent after posting 81 tackles in 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, is appealing the fine.

The eighth overall pick in 2010 by the Oakland Raiders, McClain retired after the 2013 season. He changed his mind and signed with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason, but decided to retire again.

When the Cowboys lost linebacker Sean Lee to a torn ACL in the spring, they lured McClain out of retirement and he ended up starting 12 games for the Cowboys and finishing second on the team in tackles.

- - -

Head coach Tom Coughlin said the New York Giants want Jason Pierre-Paul to play his entire career with the team. General manager Jerry Reese is not quite as willing to show his cards.

The Giants and the talented defensive end, eligible for unrestricted free agency March 10, are in negotiations. How advanced those talks are, Reese would not say.

“We’re talking, but that’s all I‘m going to say about that,” Reese said at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

- - -

The San Diego Chargers agreed to terms on a four-year contract with tackle King Dunlap on Friday.

The 6-foot-9, 330-pound Dunlap was the team’s Lineman of the Year in 2014 after starting all 16 games for the first time in his career. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent.