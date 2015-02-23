National Football League roundup

Jan 29, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) at press conference at Arizona Grand in advance of Super Bowl XLIX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Seattle Seahawks might be moving closer to a resolution with running back Marshawn Lynch.

The Seahawks have offered him $12 million in 2015 and $9 million in 2016, according to reports Saturday by Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports.

Lynch is scheduled to make $7 million in 2015 under terms of the four-year deal he signed in 2012.

After the Yahoo report Saturday night, Doug Hendrickson, Lynch’s agent, tweeted: “Contrary to reports, there is no Marshawn Lynch deal.”

According to CBS, Hendrickson met with Seahawks general manager John Schneider in Indianapolis, site of the NFL Scouting Combine, on Friday night.

Quarterback Brady Quinn, a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, is making a comeback attempt after starting a broadcast career, according to the Boston Globe.

The newspaper reported that Quinn is working out in Florida with quarterback coach Jeff Christensen.

Quinn, 30, is currently a college football and NFL game analyst for FOX Sports.

The Dallas Cowboys have made an offer to wide receiver Dez Bryant, but have not heard back from him.

Contract numbers are unknown, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, but the offer does “mark a quick response toward the questions of who the team’s off-season free agent priorities” are, the newspaper said.

Both Bryant and running back DeMarco Murray are impending free agents.

Georgia running back Todd Gurley, a first-round prospect in the NFL draft, is six weeks ahead of schedule in his recovery from an ACL injury, according to the doctor who repaired the knee.

In an interview with ESPN.com, Dr. James Andrews also said NFL team doctors at the combine in Indianapolis were satisfied and that reports that Gurley would not let any teams examine him were “misleading.”

“I heard some fuss that Gurley wouldn’t let teams examine him and that’s just totally misleading,” Andrews told ESPN.com. “The team physicians I have spoken with who are there, and I have spoken to a bunch of them, were all happy about what they saw.”