National Football League roundup

Sep 7, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Orton (18) warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone announced Monday that Kyle Orton will be the team’s starting quarterback for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Orton replaces EJ Manual, the Bills’ first-round pick in 2013 who has started 14 NFL games.

- -

Indianapolis Colts safety LaRon Landry on was suspended without pay for the next four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Landry will be eligible to return to the Colts’ active roster on Oct. 27 following the team’s Oct. 26 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

- -

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he was “hopeful” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be healed enough before Thursday’s NFC North matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Bridgewater left Sunday’s smashing debut against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final 10 offensive snaps of the victory.

- -

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne has a torn patellar tendon in his left knee and is out for the remainder of the season.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Claiborne will have surgery in a few days.

- -

Oakland Raiders head coach Dennis Allen said X-rays on quarterback Derek Carr’s ankle were negative. He was announced as having a knee/ankle injury, but Carr said afterward he essentially had injuries to both legs.

It’s unclear whether Carr will be sidelined for the Raiders’ next game.

- -

The Washington Redskins signed cornerback Richard Crawford and safety Jamarca Sanford.

Crawford appeared in 10 games for the Redskins in 2012, recording an interception and a fumble recovery. Crawford, 24, spent the 2013 season on the injured reserve list. He was waived by the Redskins on Aug. 29.