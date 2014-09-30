National Football League roundup

Sep 29, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Husain Abdullah (39) celebrates after making an interception and running in for a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Oakland Raiders announced Tuesday that Tony Sparano will take over as the team’s interim head coach.

Sparano replaces Dennis Allen, who was fired Monday after the Raiders’ 38-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins in London the previous day.

- -

In an era of billion dollar television broadcasting contracts with the NFL, there is no longer a need for blackout rules regulated by the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC eliminated the rule that prevented local network stations from televising games that were not officially sold out.

- -

The NFL acknowledged Tuesday that officials made a mistake in flagging Kansas City safety Husain Abdullah for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty when he fell to his knees in prayer after a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown during the Chiefs’ victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night.

A league rule prohibits players from celebrating while on the ground, but Abdullah is a Muslim who prostrated himself in the end zone after scoring. He told reporters after the game that he thought the officials flagged him for a slide and not for prostrating himself.

- -

The Atlanta Falcons officially lost two more offensive lineman for the season with center Joe Hawley and tackle Lamar Holmes placed on injured reserve. Safety William Moore was also placed on injured reserve with the designation to return tag.

Hawley suffered a torn ACL in his right knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Holmes is out with a foot injury.

- -

Cincinnati Bengals middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict could return to practice this week after concussions each of the first two weeks of the season.

Asked Monday if Burfict would be back on the field, coach Marvin Lewis said “I would imagine he will, yes.” Burfict missed Week 3 and the Bengals are coming off a bye week.

- -

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis, out for the season with a torn Achilles, signed a one-year contract extension through 2016.

Mathis signed a four-year, $36 million deal before the 2012 season, including a $5 million salary for the 2014 season and $7 million next year.

- -

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater missed practice for the second day in a row because of a sprained left ankle and his status remains up in the air for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The rookie said Tuesday that he’s feeling better about his chances of playing. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 41-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

- -

Detroit Lions tight end Joseph Fauria didn’t injure his left ankle on the field during a game or practice. It happened in his apartment while ... chasing his puppy.

Fauria offered full disclosure this week about the mishap that resulted in a sprained ankle and left him on crutches. As Fauria was chasing his 3-month-old Pomeranian-Husky mix down the stairs last Wednesday in attempt to keep the puppy from relieving himself, he missed some steps and landed awkwardly on his left foot.

- -

The Chicago Bears waived receiver Rashad Ross and promoted wide receiver Chris Williams from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

Ross returned five kickoffs for 106 yards the past two weeks for the Bears. Williams played in his first NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 and spent the past two weeks on the practice squad.

- -

Tight end Jordan Reed practiced for the first time since Week 1 and could be back in the lineup for the Washington Redskins this week.

Reed made just one catch for 9 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury in the opening-week loss at Houston.