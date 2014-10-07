National Football League roundup

Dec 15, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings injured running back Adrian Peterson (28) and running back Toby Gerhart (32) talk to running back Matt Asiata (44) and running back Joe Banyard (23) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mall of America Field at H.H.H. Metrodome. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Arrested and tasered three times by Fort Lauderdale Police on Sunday, defensive end Derrick Shelby has been suspended by the Miami Dolphins.

Shelby was asked to leave Cyn Nightclub for “touching females without permission” and charged with trespassing and resisting arrest on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York denied in a television interview that Jim Harbaugh will be out as the 49ers head coach after this season.

“It’s categorically not true,” York said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I mean, Jim’s our coach. I said it clearly yesterday.”

The public image of standout Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson took another hit as the result of an in-depth report in the Minneapolis Star Tribune that includes allegations of charity and financial improprieties.

Peterson is currently banned from the NFL because of allegations of child abuse against his 4-year-old son.

For the third time in six weeks, the Detroit Lions will have a new kicker.

Head coach Jim Caldwell that kicker Alex Henery, who missed three attempts in a three-point loss to the Bills a day earlier, was released.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Ron Brooks was discharged from the hospital after suffering a neck injury in Sunday’s 17-14 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Bills said that Brooks walked out of the hospital but did not have any further update on his status.

Former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren confirmed during a radio interview that he visited with Oakland Raiders officials last week, but said he “probably” would not be a candidate to be their next head coach.

The NFL said officials in the Denver-Arizona game Sunday made the “correct” call when Broncos tight end Julius Thomas was penalized for chop blocking Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell.

NFL spokesman Michael Signora said Thomas is expected to be fined by the league in the coming days.

Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell said that he considered sitting wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who has been battling an ankle injury, on Sunday against the Bills.

Running back Reggie Bush also suffered an ankle injury on Sunday that could sideline him out for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings sprained the MCL in his left knee in Sunday’s 30-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Rookie Andre Williams will be counted on to carry the load while Jennings recuperated.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reiterated his support for the coaching staff, denying there is tension and saying his input into the offensive game plan has not been diminished.

An ESPN report on Sunday said there was friction between Brady and the coaches.

The Jacksonville Jaguars apologized for their mascot using the Ebola epidemic to mock the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Terrible Towels during Sunday’s game.

The person playing Jaxson de Ville carried a Steelers’ Terrible Towel in one hand while holding up a sign with the words “Towels Carry Ebola” in an attempt to poke fun at Pittsburgh fans.

Testing for human growth hormone began in the NFL on Monday.

The NFL will conduct 950 tests in the preseason and another 385 in the offseason. Compared to baseball, which conducts about 400 HGH tests per year, the NFL’s effort is much more thorough.

The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent outside linebacker Victor Butler to the active roster and waived outside linebacker Chris Carter.

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith and a few other teammates missed team meetings Saturday night because they went to see a movie and didn’t make it back in time, according to reports.

A source told ESPN.com that Smith and the other players got “messed up” because of the three-hour difference between Eastern and Pacific time. The Jets traveled to San Diego on Friday.

Two men were charged with felony assault in connection with an attack inside a Levi’s Stadium bathroom before the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

The beating was caught on camera. Two men were taken to a hospital, one with severe head injuries, according to ABC7 News of San Francisco.