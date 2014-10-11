National Football League roundup

Oct 5, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) following a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium. New England Patriots defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 43-17. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots made the trip to Buffalo without the walking boot he had been wearing since sustaining an ankle injury in practice Friday, according to the Boston Herald.

Brady was listed as questionable on Friday for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Brady is coming off his best game of the season, completing 23 of 35 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in last Sunday’s 43-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

- - -

The Seattle Seahawks activated safety Steven Terrell from the practice squad and waived defensive end Greg Scruggs on Saturday.

The move is a possible sign that strong safety Kam Chancellor will not be able to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Chancellor suffered a hip injury last week and was listed as questionable Friday.

If Chancellor is out, Jeron Johnson will start at strong safety.

Terrell had spent the season on Seattle’s practice squad. An undrafted free agent in 2013, he was a practice player in Jacksonville and Houston last season.

- - -

The woman who accused Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch of assault and property damage in August was charged with making a false statement to a public servant, according to the Seattle Times.

Jammie Lynn Ficarelli, 31, of Everett, Washington, was charged Thursday in King County District Court. Ficarelli claimed that Lynch assaulted her in a Bellevue apartment and damaged her purse on Aug. 10.

Bellevue police recommended that Ficarelli be charged with making a false or misleading statement after finding out that Lynch was at a hotel about a mile away from where the incident occurred.

- - -

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley is filing a claim on his $10 million insurance policy, according to USA Today.

The claim can be paid out as soon as Oct. 20, exactly one year after Finley had spinal fusion surgery that put his career in doubt. Finley was injured after a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Cleveland Browns.

The insurance company could challenge Finley’s claim.

- - -

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones will miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Jones was listed as questionable Friday on the team’s injury report with an ankle injury. He has not played this season.

- - -

Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Drew Stanton, who is recovering from a concussion, was cleared to start if Carson Palmer is not available Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Stanton and Palmer were both listed as questionable Friday.

Palmer has a nerve injury in his throwing (right) shoulder. He has not played since the season opener.

- - -

Former New York Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards told SNY that the team is “in shambles.” The Jets are off to a 1-4 start.

“I don’t see a good situation,” Edwards said. “I see a team in shambles. I see a team that’s trying to figure out their GM standpoint, their coaching standpoint. And that’s where it starts. To get everything right on the field it has to start with the GM agreeing with the coach, getting the right players in there for the coach to be successful and I don’t see that. I feel as though (general manager John) Idzik is holding something back and he’s not providing Rex (Ryan) with the talent that he needs to win ballgames.”

Edwards, who was cut by the Jets before the 2013 season, blamed part of the Jets’ problems on Ryan.

“I feel like Rex has had so much success, from Baltimore to the Jets early on in his tenure there, that now that it’s not going his way he does not know how to dial it back and simplify,” Edwards said. “He wants things to work his way so he can get the credit for it.”