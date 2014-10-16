National Football League roundup

Sep 14, 2014; Nashville, TN, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle (21) rushes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at LP Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys backup running back Joseph Randle faces a steep fine for shoplifting Gucci cologne and underwear from a Dillard’s store in Frisco, Texas, on Monday.

Coach Jason Garrett said Randle will play Sunday against the New York Giants. His fine amount will be $29,117, the equivalent to one week’s pay.

- -

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been fined $25,000 for intentionally twisting the ankles of two Carolina Panthers players, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Burfict was fined for twisting the ankles of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and tight end Greg Olsen as they lay on the ground after touchdowns during Sunday’s game.

- -

The Bengals signed linebacker Nico Johnson to the roster Wednesday from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 249-pound Johnson is a second-year NFL player. He was a fourth-round draft choice by Kansas City in 2013 out of Alabama and was on the roster all season, playing in seven games with one start and seven tackles.

- -

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had his fine of $11,025 for inappropriate language reduced by half because there was no evidence of a racial slur, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

ESPN.com reported that NFL appeals officer Ted Cottrell ruled that Kaepernick used a profanity directed at Chicago Bears defensive end Lamarr Houston in a Week 2 game.

- -

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III returned to individual drills during Wednesday’s practice for the first time since he dislocated his left ankle in the first quarter of Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Griffin is expected to return to full practice before the Oct. 27 game at Dallas, but his return to game action remains unclear, although coach Jay Gruden said he will take back the starting job from Kirk Cousins whenever he’s ready to play.

- -

The Redskins signed wide receiver Rashad Ross to their practice squad Wednesday and released wide receiver Marvin McNutt from the practice squad.

In addition, the team announced it has commenced the 21-day practice periods for defensive end Stephen Bowen and wide receiver Leonard Hankerson, both of whom are currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

- -

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who is still suffering from a high-ankle sprain, plans to sit until it heals so he can compete at his same high level.

Johnson injured his right ankle in Week 3 and missed his first game of the season in last Sunday’s 17-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Johnson said he is “not there yet” and still has “lingering pain” in the ankle.

- -

Houston Texans coach Bill O‘Brien thinks Jadeveon Clowney, the rookie pass rusher who has been sidelined since a knee injury in the season opener, has a good shot of playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

“He’s progressing,” O‘Brien told Texans Radio.

- -

New York Giants running back Andre Williams is expected to start Sunday at Dallas, when Rashad Jennings will spend his second consecutive game in street clothes recovering from a sprained knee ligament.

Coach Tom Coughlin said Wednesday that Williams and Peyton Hillis will split the workload against the Cowboys. Jennings sprained his knee in a Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons, thrusting the rookie Williams into the lineup.

- -

Indianapolis Colts tackle Xavier Nixon returned to practice Wednesday but will remain on injured reserve/designated for return.

The Colts have up to three weeks to elevate Nixon to the 53-man active roster or he will remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

- -

The Denver Broncos promoted rookie linebacker Shaquil Barrett to their active roster and signed defensive end Gerald Rivers to the practice squad Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Broncos placed linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve with the designation to return.

- -

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Chicago Bears cornerback Isaiah Frey on Wednesday.

Frey originally entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick of the Bears in the 2012 draft.

- -

New York Jets practice-squad wide receiver Quincy Enunwa won’t face a domestic violence charge after a conditional agreement was reached Wednesday in a Florham Park, N.J., municipal court.

The prosecution said Enunwa’s girlfriend chose not to pursue the case. The agreement calls for no contact between Enunwa and the woman for 90 days. If he violates the terms, the court could reopen the case and it could go to trial.