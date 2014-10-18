National Football League roundup

Aug 9, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Seattle Seahawks traded away wide receiver Percy Harvin because he was becoming too much of a destructive force in the locker room, according to multiple reports.

The New York Jets, less than 24 hours removed from their sixth straight loss, acquired Harvin in exchange for a conditional draft pick in hopes of boosting their struggling offense.

“Percy is a versatile, dynamic player who has been productive on offense and special teams,” Jets general manager John Idzik said in a statement Saturday officially announcing the deal. “We’re excited about adding him to the Jets.”

ESPN, citing two team sources, reported that Harvin had physical confrontations in the locker room with teammates, especially with other offensive players.

According to the Seattle Times, Harvin gave wide receiver Golden Tate (now with the Detroit Lions) a black eye prior to the Super Bowl and also cut the chin of receiver Doug Baldwin during a fight this preseason.

Harvin also reportedly refused to re-enter last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter. Seattle lost 30-23.

Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is listed as questionable to play in Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after being limited in practice for a second straight day.

Clowney underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Sept. 8 for a torn meniscus after getting injured in a Week One win over the Washington Redskins. He returned to the practice field Friday and Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said there was a “50-50” chance the No. 1 overall pick in the draft will play.

Texans linebacker Mike Mohamed (calf) is also questionable after being limited all week. Cornerback Darryl Morris (ankle) has been ruled out.

Steelers defensive ends Brett Keisel (knee) and Cameron Heyward (ankle), running back Will Johnson (illness) and safeties Mike Mitchell (knee) and Troy Polamalu (not injury related) practiced Saturday and are listed as probable on the team’s final injury report for Monday night’s game.

The Baltimore Ravens activated safety Will Hill to the 53-man roster after he served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He is eligible to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams will miss Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams is out with an ankle injury. He will miss his third straight game and fifth overall this season.

The Panthers also announced that running back Fozzy Whittaker is out with a thigh injury.

Tennessee Titans running back Shonn Greene was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins due to a hamstring injury.

The Detroit Lions placed linebacker Travis Lewis on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury and signed tight end Jordan Thompson from the practice squad.

The New Orleans Saints cut tight end Tom Crabtree and signed linebacker Todd Davis off the practice squad.

Crabtree was signed after starter Jimmy Graham injured his shoulder two weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Graham is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions but is considered a game-time decision.

The Washington Redskins activated defensive end Stephen Bowen from the reserve/physically unable to perform list and placed linebacker Akeem Jordan on the reserve/injured list.

Bowen has started all 42 games in which he has appeared with the Redskins since joining the team as an unrestricted free agent in August 2011.