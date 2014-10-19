National Football League roundup

Oct 12, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during pre game warm ups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson, now an analyst with NFL Network, revealed on Sunday that he was the one who broke up a fight between wide receivers Percy Harvin and Golden Tate.

The Seahawks traded Harvin to the New York Jets for a fourth round draft pick on Friday. Reports surfaced Saturday that Harvin had physical altercations with players and was a destructive force in the Seattle locker room.

It was reported that Harvin gave Tate a black eye during a fight before the Super Bowl earlier this year. Tate now plays for the Detroit Lions.

Robinson, who played for the Seahawks last season, told NFL Network that he intervened in the fight.

“Something did go on at the Super Bowl that a lot of fans don’t know about,” Robinson said. “There was an altercation in the locker room between Percy Harvin and Golden Tate. It saddens me because I was a leader on that team and to know that this information got out -- usually Pete Carroll-coached teams, this type of thing stays in-house. There was an issue, I physically broke it up, I was there, you would have to ask those guys what they were arguing about, I‘m not at liberty to talk about it.”

Robinson confirmed that the fight occurred one day before the game, in which Seattle routed the Denver Broncos 43-8.

- - -

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who got along with Harvin, was irate about the trade, according to the New York Daily News.

Lynch was so upset that he almost did not get on the plane when the team flew to St. Louis on Friday for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

- - -

Buffalo Bills running backs Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with injuries that are considered long-term.

Jackson was ruled out after leaving on a motorized cart in the first quarter with a groin injury. Spiller, who also was taken to the locker room on a cart, could miss the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.

- - -

Dallas Cowboys reserve running back Joseph Randle, who was recently arrested for shoplifting underwear and cologne, landed an endorsement deal with MeUndies.

After Randle was arrested for stealing from a Texas Dillard’s last Monday, the Cowboys fined him $29,500.

ESPN reported that MeUndies is giving Randle enough sponsorship money to pay the fine and supply him with underwear.

Randle is reportedly donating $15,000 worth of underwear and clothing to children in need through the sponsorship.

- - -

Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray left Sunday’s game in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his left foot.

- - -

St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins was helped to the sideline with a right knee injury late in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.