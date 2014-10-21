National Football League roundup

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly accepts the award for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year during the NFL Honors award show in New York February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(The Sports Xchange) - Michael Sam, who first made headlines earlier this year as the first openly gay NFL player, as of Tuesday afternoon is no longer an NFL player. The Dallas Cowboys waived the rookie defensive end from the practice squad to make room on their roster to sign second-year linebacker Troy Davis.

Sam was drafted in the seventh round in May by the St. Louis Rams but failed to make their 53-man roster at the end of the preseason. He then was picked up by the Cowboys and added to their practice squad.

- -

Ray Rice will appeal his indefinite suspension from the NFL more than two months after commissioner Roger Goodell handed down the punishment, with a hearing set for Nov. 5-6 before former U.S. District Judge Barbara S. Jones.

- -

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will not face a fine or discipline after the NFL admitted officials erred when the player was ejected at Green Bay on Sunday.

Kuechly swung his arms to free himself when he was restrained by back judge Steve Freeman with 1:39 left in the third quarter of the 38-17 loss.

- -

Wide receiver A.J. Green said Tuesday that he would like to think he will make the final call on his playing status for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I’d like to think so ... it’s up to the toe,” Green told the Dan Patrick Show.

- -

Brett Favre’s reunion with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field next month is on hold, the former quarterback told ESPN.

Favre was scheduled to be part of a pregame ceremony on the field with Bart Starr on Nov. 9 before the Packers-Chicago Bears “Monday Night Football” game. Starr recently had a second stroke and recently had a heart attack, and is unlikely to be fit for the appearance. Favre told ESPN he doesn’t want to participate until Starr can also be there.

- -

The Buffalo Bills placed running back C.J. Spiller on injured reserve Tuesday but designated him for return.

To take the place of Spiller and injured Fred Jackson on the roster, the Bills signed free-agent running back Phillip Tanner.

- -

The NFL suspended defensive end Da‘Quan Bowers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without pay for two games after violating the league policy on performance enhancing substances.

The suspension begins immediately, forcing Bowers to miss the Buccaneers’ next two games. He’ll be eligible to return after a Nov. 2 game against the Cleveland Browns.

- -

The Washington Redskins replaced injured linebacker Brian Orakpo on the roster Tuesday by signing free-agent linebacker Everette Brown.

Orakpo suffered a torn right pectoral muscle during the Redskins’ 19-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

- -

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne could miss one to two games after injuring an elbow during the 27-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The injury, which occurred in the first quarter, isn’t believed to be serious and Wayne is hoping he doesn’t have to miss any games.

- -

Well-traveled return specialist Trindon Holliday signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

Holliday is in his fifth season and has four career regular-season returns for touchdowns.

- -

Tight end Gerell Robinson was signed by the Cleveland Browns, and defensive lineman Jacobbi McDaniel was waived to create a spot on the 53-man roster.

- -

A revolving door at running back is spinning again for the New Orleans Saints, who will be without Pierre Thomas for at least two weeks because of a shoulder injury.

Thomas left Sunday’s loss at Detroit early just as the Saints were getting Mark Ingram back from a fractured hand.

- -

The San Francisco 49ers made what has become a regular roster move on Tuesday, signing quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal and releasing safety Bubba Ventrone. It is the fourth time since May that the 49ers have signed Johnson to a contract.

- -

The New York Jets signed wide receiver Jeremy Kerley a four-year contract extension through 2018 reported to be worth $16 million.

The deal includes $5.4 million guaranteed, according to reports. Kerley was in the final year of his rookie contract.

- -

The Carolina Panthers elevated guard Chris Scott to the active roster from the practice squad and released cornerback Charles Godfrey on Tuesday.

Godfrey, drafted in the third round by the Panthers in 2008, started 75 of his 82 career games with Carolina. This year, he started once and had played in seven games at corner after returning from an 2013 Achilles injury.

- -

The New England Patriots added to their linebacking corps in a trade with the Tennessee Titans for Akeem Ayers, NFL.com reported Tuesday.

The deal, which is contingent on Ayers passing a physical, includes the Patriots giving up a sixth-round draft choice to the Titans for Ayers and Tennessee’s seventh-round pick.