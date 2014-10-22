National Football League roundup

Oct 19, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) reacts after a hard collision on a touchdown during the first quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles, who was involved in a violent collision with San Diego Chargers cornerback Brandon Flowers while scoring a touchdown but stayed in Sunday’s game, now admits that maybe he had symptoms of a concussion.

“It definitely hurt,” Charles said during an interview with ESPN Radio on Tuesday. “It’s like, I woke up -- I mean, like, a couple plays later I was seeing light bulbs, like, light bulbs around my eyes, and I was trying to catch them. But I was in the game so I was like, ‘All right, let’s get the ball and run again.'”

New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis showed up late for work on Tuesday and coach Bill Belichick promptly sent him home, The Boston Globe reported.

When Revis did not arrive on time for a 7:30 a.m. meeting, Belichick wouldn’t allow him to participate in practice. A day later, Revis was back at practice but wouldn’t discuss the reason for his absence.

The Patriots officially acquired linebacker Akeem Ayers on Wednesday in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Trade terms were not disclosed, but it was reported Tuesday that the trade includes the Patriots giving up a sixth-round draft choice to the Titans for Ayers and Tennessee’s seventh-round pick.

It was bound to happen. After one bad performance by Brian Hoyer, the Johnny Manziel quarterback watch is officially on at the Cleveland Browns headquarters.

Hoyer was just 16 of 41 for 215 yards with an interception and a strip sack in the 24-6 loss to Jacksonville last week. Coach Mike Pettine said he toyed with the idea of inserting the rookie Manziel -- not to replace Hoyer, but to provide a spark -- then decided not to do it. He might not be as patient if Hoyer struggles against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Amid the New York Giants rocky season, one bright spot has been the quiet re-emergence of quarterback Eli Manning.

Through seven games, Manning has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,573 yards. He has also thrown 14 touchdowns and has drastically cut down his interceptions from 15 at this point in the season last year to just five in 2014.

The first-ever contributor’s committee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday named former NFL general managers Bill Polian and Ron Wolf as finalists for induction at the pre-Super Bowl meeting that will take place Jan. 31, the day before Super Bowl XLIX.

Since the Hall of Fame was established in 1963, there have been 19 contributors elected to the Hall. However, 10 were elected in the first five years and only nine in the ensuing 47 years.

NFL offensive linemen Mike and Maurkice Pouncey will not face prosecution from a July altercation at a Miami Beach nightclub.

The twin brothers have been sued by a trio of plaintiffs who claim they suffered injuries as a result of a brawl that occurred while the Pounceys were celebrating their birthday.

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who broke Brett Favre’s career touchdown record and added to his own mark in a four-touchdown night, was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the 27th time in his career.

Manning completed 22 of 26 passes (84.6 percent) for 318 yards with a passer rating of 157.2 in Denver’s 42-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. His third touchdown of the game gave him 509 for his career, breaking Favre’s all-time record.