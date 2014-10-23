National Football League roundup

Oct 12, 2014; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at LP Field. Mandatory Credit: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Tennessee Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt named rookie Zach Mettenberger the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at LP Field.

Jake Locker has missed the past two games with a thumb injury, and the naming of Mettenberger could signal the end of Locker’s days as the Titans’ No. 1 quarterback.

All signs point to Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson returning to the field for Sunday’s game in London against the Atlanta Falcons.

Johnson missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, but after sprinting in the team’s first workout in Bagshot, England, and then working agility drills on Wednesday, the All-Pro might be ready to go.

Lions running back Reggie Bush sat out practice with an ankle injury, making his status questionable for Sunday’s game.

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who has been sidelined since the first game with a knee injury, said he expects to return for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, had surgery Sept. 8 to repair a torn meniscus suffered during the first half of the Texans’ season opener against Washington. He returned to practice Oct. 17.

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said in a radio interview this week that Griffin should be back no later than the Nov. 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I would guarantee Tampa, most likely, unless something happens between now and then,” Gruden said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday.

Oct 19, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) and tight end Eric Ebron (85) celebrate the touchdown by wide receiver Corey Fuller (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Detroit won 24-23. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne missed a second straight day of practice with an elbow injury, putting into question his availability for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Indianapolis Star reported Wayne is still expected to play Sunday.

Colts running back Trent Richardson also sat out practice Thursday with a hamstring injury. Pagano called Richardson day-to-day according to the Star.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed linebacker Orie Lemon from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad to the active roster, the Buccaneers announced.

The Buccaneers have a roster spot available because defensive lineman Da‘Quan Bowers was suspended for two games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Contract talks with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas are on hold as the Denver Broncos focus on football.

General manager and vice president John Elway first opened contract talks in the offseason but the sides have not closed the gap. The tandem caught 157 passes and 26 touchdowns last season when the Broncos set multiple records, and could exceed those totals in 2014.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell expected to draw the best out of Harvin, coaxing the type of play -- long gains after the catch to go with flashy returns -- that attracted the Seahawks to Harvin two years earlier, when Bevell strongly endorsed trading for the now 26-year-old enigma. But it was not to be.

“I was disappointed. I did have a history with him, and I thought it would be a different outcome. But I guess that’s just the way it went,” Bevell told the Tacoma News Tribune.