National Football League roundup

Dec 1, 2013; San Diego, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. The Bengals won 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after sitting out Friday’s practice.

Green has missed the past two games due to the toe injury he originally suffered in the Bengals’ season-opening victory over the Ravens.

The Bengals were hoping Green could return to give a jolt to an offense that began last week’s game with eight consecutive three-and-outs and finished with 135 yards in a 27-0 loss.

The Bengals ruled out linebacker Rey Maualuga with a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Brandon Thompson is questionable with a knee injury.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Owen Daniels will not play this week and appears doubtful for the next game, too, after undergoing minor surgery on his left knee, coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

Daniels, who has replaced the injured Dennis Pitta as Baltimore’s top tight end, will miss the Ravens’ big division battle at Cincinnati on Sunday.

Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush is listed as doubtful and wide receiver Calvin Johnson as questionable for their game against the Atlanta Falcons in London on Sunday.

Bush missed practice for the second straight day Friday with an ankle injury, but he told the Detroit Free Press that he will play against the Falcons at Wembley Stadium.

Johnson practiced on a limited basis the past three days after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas, who was limited in Friday’s final practice in London, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Douglas missed four games and 10 straight practices as a result of a Week Three foot injury.

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Friday that he will not decide whether Robert Griffin III will play Monday against the Dallas Cowboys until just before game time.

The quarterback told reporters he will not rush his return from the ankle injury that has kept him out since Week Two.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who has an elbow injury, will not be available for Sunday’s game against the Steelers at Pittsburgh.

Wayne, who had a torn ACL in 2013, is second on the team with 38 catches and 434 yards, with one touchdown.

The Colts also may be without running back Trent Richardson, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Carolina Panthers continue to run short at running back as Chris Ogbonnaya suffered a groin injury at practice Friday.

If Ogbonnaya cannot play Sunday, Jonathan Stewart and Darrin Reaves would be the only healthy running backs against the Seattle Seahawks. DeAngelo Williams will miss a fourth straight game with an ankle injury, and Fozzy Whittaker is out with a quadriceps issue.

Seattle Seahawks return specialist Bryan Walters is among seven injured players who will miss the team’s game at Carolina.

Walters suffered a concussion in practice this week and has been ruled out, along with fullback Derrick Coleman, tight end Zach Miller, center Max Unger, linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Byron Maxwell and defensive tackle Jordan Hill.

New Orleans Saints running back Khiry Robinson will join Pierre Thomas on the inactive list Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Robinson (forearm) and Thomas (rib/shoulder) both were injured in the Saints’ 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

Houston Texans rookie pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney could return to action Sunday against Tennessee for the first time since having knee surgery last month.

“He did what he had to do this week. I think he has a good shot to play on Sunday,” coach Bill O‘Brien said.

The Oakland Raiders will place pass rusher LaMarr Woodley and safety Usama Young on injured reserve Saturday, interim coach Tony Sparano told reporters Friday.

Last Sunday against Arizona, Woodley suffered a torn biceps and Young suffered ACL and MCL tears. Both will miss the rest of the season.

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning went off on the scoreboard operator at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in his post-game press conference Thursday night, saying, “It wasn’t his best night.”

Manning, four days after setting the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown record, was not happy when he heard the boos when the scoreboard operator showed San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers’ face.

“I‘m not sure what he’s doing,” Manning said of the scoreboard operator. “He’s playing music and showing our players dancing and getting the crowd fired up when we have the ball. I don’t think we should be doing that. I don’t think we should be showing their quarterback on the sideline. I thought that was kind of disrespectful.”