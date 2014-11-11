National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians confirmed Monday that quarterback Carson Palmer suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Rams and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Palmer, who just two days earlier signed a three-year contract extension worth a reported $50 million, including $20.5 million guaranteed, tore the ACL and MCL in the same knee during the playoffs in 2006.

- -

The 2014 season is over for Miami Dolphins left tackle Branden Albert, who suffered a torn ACL.

Head coach Joe Philbin said that Albert would be placed on injured reserve.

- -

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office will not file domestic abuse charges against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ray McDonald stemming from his Aug. 31 arrest.

Prosecutors said they were unable to charge McDonald partly because of a significant lack of cooperation by the alleged victim, McDonald’s fiancee.

- -

The Minnesota Vikings said they are waiting for the NFL to act before making any decisions about running back Adrian Peterson’s return to the team.

However, the NFL Players Association chose not to wait for the NFL’s decision and announced it filed an expedited, non-injury grievance to remove Peterson from the Commissioner’s Exempt list, CBSSports.com reported.

- -

New York Jets rookie safety Calvin Pryor has been late for multiple team meetings this season -- probably causing him to be benched for Sunday’s game, according to ESPN.com.

The first-round draft pick (18th overall) did not start in Sunday’s stunning 20-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

- -

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Orlando Thomas died Sunday night after a battle with ALS. He was 42.

Thomas’ agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the news to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

- -

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s postgame locker room comments on Sunday about the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the New York Jets mistakenly aired on CBS, and the television network immediately pulled the video and apologized.

As the Ravens celebrated a 21-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, Harbaugh was shown by CBS cameras in the locker room telling his players, “That team beat us last week and then went and got their a-- kicked this week.”

The Steelers routed the Ravens 43-23 the previous week and then were upset by the Jets 20-13 on Sunday.

- -

The Washington Redskins signed tight end Chase Dixon to their practice squad.