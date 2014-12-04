National Football League roundup

Nov 30, 2014; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) prepares to throw the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Browns will start Brian Hoyer over Johnny Manziel against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Hoyer started the first 12 games, but with in the fourth quarter of what turned into a 26-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, head coach Mike Pettine lifted Hoyer in favor of Manziel.

Manziel led an eight-play 80-yard touchdown drive to cut the lead to 20-10 with 8:47 left. Manziel finished it with a 10-yard touchdown run.

According to ESPN.com, if the Browns lose Sunday, Manziel might start the final three games of the season.

- - -

The Browns placed wide receiver Miles Austin on injured reserve Wednesday after he was hospitalized with a kidney injury.

Austin, 30, was taken to the hospital following Sunday’s loss to the Bills. He set season highs with seven catches for 86 yards in the game, and then reported feeling abdominal pain.

- - -

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants everyone to know that his right wrist is not injured.

Roethlisberger was hit on the wrist by New Orleans Saints linebacker Curtis Lofton during the Steelers’ 35-32 loss on Sunday in Pittsburgh, leading to speculation that he had a broken bone.

Other than some of the fingers going numb, Roethlisberger said he was not affected, which is contrary to a report Wednesday that indicated he had a broken bone in the wrist.

- - -

The arbitrator in the Adrian Peterson appeal hearing has encouraged the NFL and the players association to negotiate a settlement regarding the running back’s indefinite suspension, ESPN.com reported Wednesday.

The hearing got underway in New York on Tuesday and is expected to resume Thursday.

- - -

Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington has a “severe” hip pointer, coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday night in a SIRIUS NFL interview, and is unlikely to participate in on-field workouts while focusing on treatment this week.

Ellington was already playing with a foot injury that first became an issue in August.

- - -

With kicker Robbie Gould battling a quadriceps injury, the Chicago Bears signed free agent kicker Jay Feely on Wednesday as insurance for Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gould has been sitting out practice this week.