National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall reportedly is out for the season after suffering two broken ribs and a lung injury Thursday night in Chicago’s 41-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bears said Marshall was still in a Chicago hospital Friday.

Marshall was kneed in the back by defensive back Barry Church while making a catch and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where doctors reportedly treated him for a collapsed lung.

NFL.com and ESPN.com both reported he will miss the rest of the season.

Marshall, 30, has 61 catches for 721 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

- - -

The NFL reportedly is investigating whether the Dallas Cowboys concealed an injury to quarterback Tony Romo.

After Thursday’s game, Romo said he has been playing with a broken rib since early in the season. But the team had not listed the injury on the weekly injury report.

If the Cowboys failed to list an injury they knew about, they could be subject to a fine. The New York Jets were fined $125,000 in 2009 for failing to list quarterback Brett Favre’s torn biceps tendon for the final month of the 2008 season.

- - -

The St. Louis Rams signed punter Johnny Hekker to a six-year contract extension that goes through 2020.

The deal is worth a reported $18 million and includes $9 million guaranteed, $750,000 of that in the form of a signing bonus.

- - -

Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington and safety Tyrann Mathieu will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be a game-time decision for the Cardinals, who are 9-3 and trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Fitzgerald has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

- - -

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis will not play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, coach Chuck Pagano said Friday.

Davis missed his third straight practice with the concussion he suffered last week against the Washington Redskins.

- - -

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was fined $11,025 for making an obscene gesture Sunday night in the Chiefs’ 29-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Kelce was caught on TV making the gesture while the referee announced a penalty on Denver pass rusher Von Miller for hitting Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith late.

- - -

Two fans of the Chicago Bears were stabbed during an altercation after the Thursday game between the Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

According to police, four Cowboys fans began taunting the two Bears fans in the parking lot after the Cowboys’ victory at Soldier Field.

The Bears fans yelled back, and the Cowboys fans subsequently stabbed one of them nine times and the other once before fleeing the scene, police said.