National Football League roundup

Jan 17, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) runs against Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant faces a one-year suspension, ESPN reported.

According to the report, Bryant’s agent confirmed the suspension. A source told ESPN that the ban was related to a drug test. DKPittsburghSports.com first reported the possible suspension earlier in the day.

Bryant was suspended for four games last year for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. In 11 games, he made 50 catches for 765 yards with six touchdowns.

- - -

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly do not plan to pursue troubled quarterback Johnny Manziel, who was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, an unidentified source told him the Cowboys have no intention to visit with or sign Manziel for now.

The Cowboys won’t consider Manziel “until he gets his life back in order,” the source told the newspaper.

Manziel, 23, officially cleared waivers on Saturday and is now free to sign with any NFL team. He remains under investigation in Dallas to determine whether he assaulted his former girlfriend on Jan. 30. The NFL is investigating if he violated its personal conduct policy in that incident.

- - -

Free agent linebacker Jerrell Freeman agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears also re-signed defensive tackle Mitch Unrein, who came to them from the San Diego Chargers last season.

- - -

The Detroit Lions signed unrestricted free agent safety Rafael Bush to a one-year contract. The deal is worth up to $2.4 million, according to reports.

Nov 15, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Bush enters his sixth NFL season after previous stints with the Atlanta Falcons (2010), Denver Broncos (2011) and New Orleans Saints (2012-15).

- - -

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater to a one-year contract, according to reports.

The deal is worth up to $4.8 million, the Kansas City Star reported.

Streater, 28, visited the New York Jets and New England Patriots before agreeing to terms with the Chiefs.

- - -

The New England Patriots agreed to a two-year deal with safety and special teams standout Nate Ebner, according to reports.

Ebner, an unrestricted free agent, had 13 tackles in 15 games last season. He also had 11 special-teams tackles, which ranked third on the team.

- - -

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with nose tackle Al Woods on a three-year contract.

Pending a physical, Woods will sign the deal worth a reported $10.5 million. The deal includes $5 million guaranteed and $2.25 million in playing time incentives that could raise his total to $12.75 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

- - -

The Washington Redskins signed punter Tress Way to a multiyear contract extension. The team did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Way has spent both of his NFL seasons with the Redskins after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago Bears in the 2014 preseason. He led the NFL in punting in 2014 when he averaged 47.5 yards per attempt.