League passes automatic ejection rule for 2016 NFL season

(The Sports Xchange) - The NFL approved two more rule changes for the 2016 season on Wednesday, including players being ejected if they commit two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the same game.

Also adopted on a one-year trial basis, the league moved the touchback after kickoffs to the 25-yard line in an attempt to limit the number of returns after injuries rose on the play in 2015.

The new rule changes will be reviewed after the 2016 season, the NFL announced at the league meetings in Boca Raton, Fla.

Last year, the owners took a similar approach when they agreed to change the line of scrimmage for extra points to the 15-yard line. That rule was adopted on a permanent basis on Tuesday.

Owners also approved the full elimination of the chop block and an expansion of the horsecollar rule.