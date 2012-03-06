Saints coach and GM say bounties will not happen again

(Reuters) - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have taken full responsibility for the team’s “pay for pain” bounty program to injure opponents and promised it would never happen again.

Loomis and Payton, in their first public statement since a National Football League investigation unveiled the scandal last Friday, both confessed to having knowledge of the bounties and doing nothing to stop the program.

“We acknowledge that the violations disclosed by the NFL during their investigation of our club happened under our watch. We take full responsibility,” Payton and Loomis said in a statement.

”These are serious violations and we understand the negative impact it has had on our game.

“Both of us have made it clear within our organization that this will never happen again, and make that same promise to the NFL and most importantly to all of our fans.”