Saints release receiver Colston

(Reuters) - The New Orleans Saints ended the Marques Colston era on Monday after the franchise released their all-time leading touchdown scorer with a failed physical designation.

The 32-year-old won the Super Bowl with the Saints in 2009 and notched up 72 touchdowns and 9,759 receiving yards in a 10-year stint after being drafted in the seventh round in 2006.

”To everyone from the Benson family, the front office, coaches, and the training and equipment staff: It has been a pleasure to be part of a family with so many great people,” Colston said in a statement on his website.

”To my fellow players: thanks to each of you for sharing this journey with me, challenging me to grow as a player, and an individual.

“It’s been an honor to work beside you, and as a team we achieved something that can never be duplicated -- the first Super Bowl victory for NOLA.”

Colston saw his production decline last year with career lows of 45 receptions, 520 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games played. He finished the season with a chest injury.

The Saints save $3.2million on the salary cap with the move.