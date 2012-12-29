Saints to give suspended coach Payton new deal: report

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is hugged by Vice Chairman of the Board of the New Orleans Saints Rita Benson LeBlance during the second half of the New Orleans Hornets NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana December 28, 2012. Payton reached a new deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier today. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

(Reuters) - The New Orleans Saints are set to hand suspended head coach Sean Payton a five-year contract extension, the NFL reported on its website on Friday.

Payton is currently serving a season-long suspension for his role in the team’s bounty program, which gave players cash rewards for knocking opponents out of games from 2009-2011.

New Orleans struggled without Payton at the helm this season and at 7-8 they will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.