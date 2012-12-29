Saints to give suspended coach Payton new deal: report

(Reuters) - The New Orleans Saints are set to hand suspended head coach Sean Payton a five-year contract extension, the NFL reported on its website on Friday.
Payton is currently serving a season-long suspension for his role in the team’s bounty program, which gave players cash rewards for knocking opponents out of games from 2009-2011.
New Orleans struggled without Payton at the helm this season and at 7-8 they will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford