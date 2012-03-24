Payton apologizes for Saints' sins

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches as his team took on the St. Louis Rams during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana in this December 12, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Sean Gardner/Files

(Reuters) - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton apologized on Friday for his role in the “pay for pain” scheme and accepted full responsibility for the scandal that rocked the National Football League (NFL).

In his first public comment since he was suspended by the NFL for the 2012 season, Payton also vowed that there would no repeat of the practice where players were financially rewarded for injuring their opponents.

“Our organization will implement all necessary protections and protocols, and I will be more vigilant going forward,” Payton said in a statement issued by the team on Friday.

“I am sorry for what has happened and as head coach take full responsibility.”

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams watches his team prepare for their NFL football game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Louisiana in this January 2, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Sean Gardner/Files

Payton’s apology came two days after the NFL handed down a series of punishments to Saints staff for their involvement in the brutal scheme.

Payton, the Super Bowl winning coach in 2010, was suspended without pay while the team’s former defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, was banned indefinitely.

Slideshow (2 Images)

General manager Mickey Loomis was suspended without pay for the first eight games of the upcoming regular season while assistant head coach Joe Vitt was suspended for six games.

The team was also fined $500,000 and will forfeit their selections in the second round of the 2012 and 2013 NFL drafts.

“I share and fully support the league’s concerns and goals on player safety,” Payton said. “It is, and should be paramount. Respecting our great game and the NFL shield is extremely important to me.”