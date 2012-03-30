Saints' Payton to appeal suspension: report

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on before his team met the San Francisco Giants in their NFL NFC Divisional playoff football game in San Francisco, California January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will appeal his one season suspension for his role in the team’s “bounty” scandal, the National Football League’s (NFL) network said on Friday.

The network, citing an unnamed source, said Payton was expected to “seek guidance on the amount of time he will have to prepare his appeal, and will attempt to obtain the full reports from NFL security regarding the bounty evidence against him.”

The report said former Saints defensive coach Gregg Willliams, now with the St. Louis Rams, would not appeal his penalty. He was suspended indefinitely in the wake of the pay-for-pain scandal.

The NFL would not comment on the report.

“The decision to appeal is for Sean Payton to make and announce as he deems appropriate,” NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said.

Payton had until Monday to file the appeal. He was suspended last week after the NFL took a dim view of the revelations that the Saints had been rewarding their players for deliberately injuring their opponents.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was slapped with an eight game suspension and assistant head coach Joe Vitt was suspended for six games.

The NFL also said it was investigating several players, raising the possibility that more penalties could be handed out.

Earlier this week, Payton indicated he planned to appeal but was also planning to talk to Bill Parcells about coaching the Saints this season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had said he would probably allow Payton to continue working during the appeals process.

Original reports had Payton suspended for a year, but the league on Friday clarified the suspension was for the 2012 season, meaning Payton would be allowed to return to coaching after the Super Bowl in February 2013.