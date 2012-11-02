FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saints' Sproles break hand, to miss Eagles' game
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 2, 2012 / 10:50 PM / in 5 years

Saints' Sproles break hand, to miss Eagles' game

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles (43) returns a kick during the second half of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in New Orleans, Louisiana October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - The struggling New Orleans Saints have lost key running back Darren Sproles for an indefinite period after he underwent surgery for a broken hand, the team said on Friday.

Sproles, who set a National Football League record with 2,696 all-purpose yards last season, has been a vital cog for the Saints (2-5), catching passes in addition to returning punts and kickoffs and ranking third among Saints’ rushers.

Interim coach Joe Vitt said it was too early to say when the running back might be able to return.

“I don’t know that,” he told reporters in New Orleans. “We’ll evaluate him next week.”

Sproles is the second leading receiver for the Saints this season, catching 39 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 117 yards running on 26 carries.

Vitt did not say how Sproles suffered the injury.

“I would think if you were an opera singer, a sore throat would be bad too,” the coach said. “That’s why he’s not playing in the game. He hurt his hand and he’s not playing in the game.”

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.