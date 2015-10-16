Watson give Saints a spark

Oct 15, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) makes a two-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons of their game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New Orleans tight end Benjamin Watson delivered the performance of his career in the Saints’ 31-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday and could be a sign the team are finally getting to grips with the departure of Jimmy Graham.

Watson spent the previous two seasons in New Orleans playing second fiddle to Graham, who was the team’s leading pass catcher before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in the off-season. Graham’s absence, combined with various other factors including quarterback Drew Brees’ aging arm, had seen the Saints lose four of their first five games. On Thursday, however, the 34-year-old Watson made leaping catches all over the field as the Saints (2-4) came to life to beat the previously undefeated Falcons. Watson made 10 catches for a career-high 127 yards and a touchdown to give the Saints a much-needed spark.

The tight end said his team had been angry at their poor start to the season.

“It’s been a tough season for us so far so we were happy with this win,“ Watson told reporters. ”Hopefully, this will get us on the right track.”

In his 12th NFL season, having played with three different teams, Watson was expected to be a key figure for the Saints after Graham’s exit, but with Brees battling a shoulder ailment the receptions did not materialize. However, the duo connected on Watson’s first touchdown of the season in last week’s loss to Philadelphia and on Thursday there were signs they had the chemistry right.

“That’s my guy,” Brees said of Watson. “He’s one of the greatest team mates you could ever ask for. I look up to him, he motivates me. “For him to have a night like tonight was fantastic.”