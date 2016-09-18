FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saints cornerback Williams carted off with neck injury
September 18, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Saints cornerback Williams carted off with neck injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) stiff-arms New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (25) in the first quarter of the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The New Orleans Saints, already thin at cornerback, may have lost another member of their secondary when cornerback P.J. Williams suffered a neck injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Williams, a second-year player out of Florida State, was injured on a first-quarter tackle of Giants tight end Larry Donnell when his head made contact with Donnell's right knee.

Saints teammate Craig Robertson's leg then hit Williams' head on the play, causing his neck to whiplash a second time.

Williams was placed on a backboard, his neck stabilized as he was carted off the field for further evaluation. The Saints announced he is being evaluated for a concussion.

Editing by Larry Fine

