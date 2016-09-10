(The Sports Xchange) - The Seattle Seahawks will present a united front during the playing of the national anthem prior to Sunday's season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin unveiled the team's plans via a video posting on his Twitter page, saying the Seahawks "have chosen to stand and interlock arms in unity."

Baldwin said the idea was hatched among his teammates in the wake of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the anthem in the preseason as a protest of social inequality.

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane kneeled for the anthem during the final preseason game, calling his gesture a measure of support for Kaepernick. That sparked a debate among Seattle's players on how they would proceed.

"We are a team comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds," Baldwin explained in the video.

"We honor those who have fought for the freedom we cherish. And we stand to ensure that the riches of freedom, and the security of justice for all people. Progress can and will be made only if we stand together."

Sunday's game is the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. As part of pregame ceremonies, the Seahawks will honor all branches of the military along with local police, firefighters and EMTs.

With emotions expected to be so high, Baldwin on Friday told local media that it was "absolutely amazing" in how the team came to such a decision to interlock arms.

"It makes me want to cry almost, just how our team has handled this and the discussions we've had and how we've come together," Baldwin said.

