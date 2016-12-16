Bennett hurts neck to further deplete Seahawks defense

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett exited Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter because of a neck injury, coach Pete Carroll said.

Bennett, playing in his third game back from a knee injury, suffered the injury when he stopped Rams running back Todd Gurley for a loss with a big hit.

The Pro Bowler was helped off the field by medical personnel.

The Seahawks went on to defeat the Rams 24-3, clinching the NFC West Division, but they may have suffered another critical loss to their defense.

All Pro safety Earl Thomas was lost for the season after fracturing his tibia in Seattle's victory over Carolina on Dec. 4.