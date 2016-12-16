FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Bennett hurts neck to further deplete Seahawks defense
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 16, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 8 months ago

Bennett hurts neck to further deplete Seahawks defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 24-3. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett exited Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter because of a neck injury, coach Pete Carroll said.

Bennett, playing in his third game back from a knee injury, suffered the injury when he stopped Rams running back Todd Gurley for a loss with a big hit.

The Pro Bowler was helped off the field by medical personnel.

The Seahawks went on to defeat the Rams 24-3, clinching the NFC West Division, but they may have suffered another critical loss to their defense.

All Pro safety Earl Thomas was lost for the season after fracturing his tibia in Seattle's victory over Carolina on Dec. 4.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.