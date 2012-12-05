FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seattle cornerback Browner banned four games for doping
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 5, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Seattle cornerback Browner banned four games for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cornerback Brandon Browner of the playoff-contending Seattle Seahawks will miss the rest of the National Football League’s regular season after receiving a four-game ban for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

The loss of Browner, who has started 28 consecutive games since joining Seattle in 2011, will put a crimp into one of Seattle’s strongest units, its defensive secondary.

His suspension begins immediately and rules him out of the team’s last four games against Arizona, Buffalo, San Francisco and St. Louis, the NFL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Browner, 28, who spent four seasons with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders before signing with Seattle, had intercepted three passes this season after swiping six last year and running two of them back for touchdowns.

He would be eligible to return to the Seahawks’ active roster in time to participate in the playoffs should Seattle (7-5) qualify.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.