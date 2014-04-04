Super Bowl-winning Seahawks extend coach Carroll's contract

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been rewarded with a contract extension after leading the team to their first Super Bowl title earlier this year, the Seahawks said on Friday.

The extension adds two more years to Carroll’s previous deal, which had one season remaining, and will keep him with the team through the 2016 National Football League season.

Carroll, who was named Seattle’s head coach in early 2010, took over a team that was coming off a 5-11 season and turned them into Super Bowl champions four years later.

“It’s not about what you just did. It’s about what you’re going to do now,” Carroll, 62, said during a news conference to announce his contract extension.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but a report on the NFL’s website said Carroll, who had one season left on his five-year, $35 million contract, will be one of the three highest-paid coaches in the league.

In his first season with Seattle, Carroll led the team to an NFC West division title. They won another division title in the 2013 season with a 13-3 regular season record and went on to beat the Denver Broncos in February’s Super Bowl.