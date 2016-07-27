FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Carroll agrees extension with Seahawks through 2019
July 27, 2016 / 3:05 AM / a year ago

Carroll agrees extension with Seahawks through 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks down the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Seattle Seahawks defeated Baltimore Ravens 35-6. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Seattle have reached an agreement with coach Pete Carroll on a contract extension that will keep him with the NFL team through 2019, the Seahawks announced on Tuesday.

No financial details were released. The news comes two days after the Seahawks agreed a new contract with general manager John Schneider. Carroll, 64, is the oldest coach in the NFL and has helped build the Seahawks into one of the league’s most successful teams in recent years. In six years with the team Carroll has a 60-36 regular-season record and gone 8-4 in the playoffs. He led Seattle to two Super Bowls, including its first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII. Carroll was entering the final year of a three-year deal.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

