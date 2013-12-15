Seahawks shut out Giants in possible Super Bowl rehearsal

Dec 15, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass as he is taken down by New York Giants defensive tackle Linval Joseph (97) in the first half during the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports - RTX16JZ7

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had his first glimpse at MetLife Stadium and it was love at first sight as he led the NFC West leaders to a 23-0 rout of the New York Giants on Sunday.

Wilson completed 18-of-27 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown, and ran eight times for 50 yards, while the Seahawks defense manhandled Giants quarterback Eli Manning with five interceptions to turn the home crowd into boo birds.

Seattle hopes Sunday’s triumph will be the first of two happy dates for the Seahawks at the Meadowlands, where the Super Bowl will be held on February 2 in the first outdoor, cold weather site for the big game.

The victory moved the Seahawks, who have already claimed a berth in the postseason, another step closer to clinching the NFC West title and securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

A snowstorm hit the area on Saturday, but the Meadowlands was spared with only a light coating, although areas to the north within a half-hour’s drive got more than half a foot (15 cms).

Giants coach Tom Coughlin gave a chilly assessment of his team’s showing against one of the NFL’s powers.

“It was a pathetic offensive performance,” said Coughlin, whose top receiver, Victor Cruz, was knocked out of the game in the third quarter with a concussion and a strained knee.

“We’re not taking anything away from their defense, they’re number one in the league for a good reason. But we can’t turn the ball over like that.”