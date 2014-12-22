FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defending champions Seahawks secure playoff spot
December 22, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Defending champions Seahawks secure playoff spot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) before facing the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The defending Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks secured their place in this season’s playoffs just before taking the field against NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts, coupled with the Philadelphia Eagles loss to Washington Redskins on Saturday, means the Seahawks are guaranteed a playoff place regardless of the results in their final two regular season games.

The Cowboys’ win clinched the NFC East title and the Seahawks held the tiebreaker against the Eagles thanks to a 24-14 win in Philadelphia earlier this month.

The Seahawks (10-4) can move into a tie at the top of the NFC West with the Cardinals (11-3) if they beat Arizona on Sunday.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry

