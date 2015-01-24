NFL-Seahawks defense gets boost as Sherman, Thomas recover

Nov 27, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) reacts after recording an interception against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks defense got a boost after Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas practiced ahead of their Super Bowl showdown against New England.

Sherman (elbow) and Thomas (shoulder) suffered injuries in last Sunday’s NFC Championship win over Green Bay but both appear ready to help Seattle pursue a second straight title.

Hard-hitting safety Thomas took the practice field on Friday for the first time this week.

“He’s a great communicator and he sends such a message (to our defense) about the concerns of doing all the right things,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in a news conference on Friday.

“All the continuity these guys have shared for so long is not felt when he’s not out there.”

Sherman was unable to use his left elbow in the final stages of the NFC title game, and may need to wear a brace against the Patriots, but Carroll said he looked fit to play.

“(Richard) took every play this week and looked fine,” Carroll said. “He did everything.”