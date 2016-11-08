Seahawks' defensive stand ends Bills' bid for upset

Nov 7, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (56) is greeted by defensive tackle Sealver Siliga following a turnover on downs against the Buffalo Bills fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The offenses stole the show on Monday night, but the Seattle Seahawks' defense had the final say in the end.

Thanks to a sack by Cliff Avril on third down and an incompletion in the end zone on fourth, Seattle stymied the Buffalo Bills' final drive with less than a minute to go to escape with a 31-25 win in front of a record crowd of 69,084 at CenturyLink Field.

The Bills converted a third-and-21 on their final drive with a completion up the sideline to Robert Woods, and a roughing-the-passer penalty on Seattle moved the ball all the way down to the 23-yard line. Buffalo had first-and-goal from the 10-yard line before the game-saving stop by Seattle.

Russell Wilson finished 20 of 26 through the air for 282 yards passing and two touchdowns and also tacked on a rushing score to lead the Seahawks (5-2-1).

The Bills (4-5) consistently mounted long drives against a Seahawks defense that entered the game ranked sixth in the NFL, finishing with 425 yards of offense. Too frequently, though, they didn't turn into points.

Nov 7, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (56) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On the Bills' second drive, though, Mike Gillislee punched in a one-yard touchdown to finish off a 13-play, 82-yard trip down field. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor ran in the two-point conversion to make it 28-25 with 14:26 to play.

Seattle stretched its lead to 31-25 with a 49-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka that capped an eight-play drive.

Nov 7, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael (32) rushes for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills free safety Corey Graham (20) during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It took fewer than 90 seconds for Buffalo to make a game-altering play, when defensive end Jerry Hughes blocked a Seattle punt after the Seahawks went three-and-out on their first possession. On the next snap, Taylor ran it in from the 3-yard line to give the Bills a 7-0 lead.

Only 1:11 ticked off the clock before the Seahawks responded, tying the score with a three-yard scamper by Wilson.

After that torrid start, the Bills took their time on the next possession, eating up 10 minutes with a 17-play march capped by a 5-yard touchdown toss from Taylor to Justin Hunter.

The Seahawks tied the game at 14 on the first snap of the second quarter with a one-handed 17-yard reception by Jimmy Graham. The tight end made a similar play just before halftime, hauling in an 18-yard toss from Wilson going up the seam to make it a 28-17 game at the break.