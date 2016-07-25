Seahawks GM Schneider signs contract extension

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks have reached a contract extension with general manager John Schneider, the NFL team announced on Sunday. The new deal extends through 2021, according to the NFL’s website, and is expected to make Schneider one of the highest paid general managers in the NFL.

“Seahawks extend top GM John Schneider, key architect of ourroster....Congrats!” Seahawks owner Paul Allen said on Twitter.

Schneider, who was named general manager in January 2010 and has served as the team's executive vice president since 2013, was entering the final year of his contract.

The Seahawks have made five playoff appearances during his tenure, winning three NFC West crowns, two conference championships, and appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one. Pro Bowl standouts Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner are among the cornerstone players drafted by the franchise under Schneider.