FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Seahawks GM Schneider signs contract extension
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 25, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Seahawks GM Schneider signs contract extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks have reached a contract extension with general manager John Schneider, the NFL team announced on Sunday. The new deal extends through 2021, according to the NFL’s website, and is expected to make Schneider one of the highest paid general managers in the NFL.

“Seahawks extend top GM John Schneider, key architect of ourroster....Congrats!” Seahawks owner Paul Allen said on Twitter.

Schneider, who was named general manager in January 2010 and has served as the team's executive vice president since 2013, was entering the final year of his contract.

The Seahawks have made five playoff appearances during his tenure, winning three NFC West crowns, two conference championships, and appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one. Pro Bowl standouts Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner are among the cornerstone players drafted by the franchise under Schneider.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.