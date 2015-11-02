Seahawks Lockette to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Nov 1, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) is carted off the field after being injured in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette will have neck surgery and miss the remainder of the National Football League season, the team announced on Monday.

The procedure, to stabilize ligament damage incurred in a collision in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, will be performed later on Monday in Dallas.

Lockette has full movement in all his extremities, according to the team.

“I just talked to his pops and everybody’s close to him and loving him up,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told a Seattle radio station on Monday. “He’s in good spirits and not too uncomfortable at this point.”

Lockette collapsed to the field after a high-speed helmet-to-helmet collision with Cowboys safety Jeff Heath.

Concerned team mates surrounded a concussed Lockette as he lay motionless on his side.

The game was stopped for several minutes before Lockette was taken from the stadium and transported to hospital.

“He was really so motionless and I think instinctively he knew not to move,” Carroll said of Lockette.

“He was concussed, but once he came back to he let us know that he was OK. He just wasn’t going to move until they took care of him.”

Lockette, 29, played in the Seahawks 2013 Super Bowl-winning team.