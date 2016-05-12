FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neck injury forces Lockette into retirement: report
#Sports News
May 12, 2016 / 3:50 AM / a year ago

Neck injury forces Lockette into retirement: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) is carted off the field after being injured in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette will retire from football due to a neck injury, the NFL said on its website on Wednesday.

Lockette, 29, was injured in November during a punt return play against the Dallas Cowboys when he suffered a concussion along with disk and ligament damage and subsequently underwent surgery.

Lockette played in 34 games over five NFL seasons for Seattle. He recorded 22 catches, 451 yards and four touchdowns and was a part of the franchise’s Super Bowl XLVIII winning squad. Lockette became a free agent in the off-season.

The Seahawks have scheduled a press conference for the announcement on Thursday.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

