Seahawks running back Lynch ends his holdout

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch stands on sideline at their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks were given a welcome boost on Thursday when running back Marshawn Lynch ended a one-week holdout by reporting for camp at the team’s practice facility.

Lynch, Seattle’s leading rusher for the past three seasons, arrived after the team’s morning practice and television cameras showed him wearing a hooded “Beast Mode” sweatshirt and a woollen cap.

The 28-year-old, a Pro Bowl selection in 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2013, was seen in the lobby of the practice facility and the Seahawks later tweeted: “#BeastMode is in the building.”

Lynch signed a four-year, $30 million contract with the Seahawks in 2012 and is scheduled to earn $5.5 million in 2014.

He has incurred a $30,000 fine for every day missed at training camp, though that can be waived by the team, according to the NFL Media Insider.

Before Lynch can be added to Seattle’s active roster, he will need to pass a physical.