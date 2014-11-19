FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle's media-shy Lynch fined $50,000 for silence
#Sports News
November 19, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

Seattle's media-shy Lynch fined $50,000 for silence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch stands on sideline at their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks media-shy running back Marshawn Lynch has been fined $50,000 for not speaking to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report on the NFL’s website on Wednesday.

The violation of the NFL’s media policy caused a double-hit to Lynch’s pocketbook since the NFL will also collect a $50,000 fine imposed for violations of the media policy last season but held in abeyance in anticipation of future cooperation.

All told, Lynch will be docked $100,000.

Lynch made a brusque exit from a circle of reporters waiting for him in the team’s locker room following Seattle’s 24-20 loss to the host Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) on Sunday that dropped the defending Super Bowl champions to 6-4.

The media policy mandates that players be available to the media during the practice week at the team facility and in the locker room following games.

Lynch has exhibited his media-shy side before. The bruising running back flirted with skipping Super Bowl Media Day in January, before relenting and escaping another massive fine.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

