Seahawks make Sherman highest paid cornerback

Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman yells to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

(Reuters) - Richard Sherman, the brash and outspoken defender for the Seattle Seahawks, became the National Football League’s highest paid cornerback after signing a four year $57.4 million contract extension, the team said on Wednesday.

According to local media reports, the deal includes a $40 million guarantee.

Sherman, who has declared himself the NFL’s top cornerback, has been able to back up his boasts on the field.

Taken in the fifth round of 2011 draft, Sherman led the league in interceptions last season with eight, helping the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl title with a crushing victory over the Denver Broncos.

Regarded as one of the NFL’s top man-to-man defenders and a punishing tackler, Sherman anchored the Seahawks top-ranked defense known as the “Legion of Boom”.