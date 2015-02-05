Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman 'ecstatic' over baby boy

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (left) shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman said he was “ecstatic” on Thursday after his girlfriend gave birth to his son, and pointed out the coincidence of the boy being born on “2/5” to a dad who wears the number “25” on his jersey.

“My son sure does know how to make an entrance! 2/5/15 ... Is it a coincidence or is he just that clever?! Either way I‘m ecstatic,” Sherman, one of the National Football League’s best-known defensive players, said on Twitter early on Thursday morning. “Haven’t felt anything better than this!”

His girlfriend Ashley gave birth four days after Sherman’s team suffered a heart-stopping loss to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

“So happy for you bud!!!,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted. “You are going to be an amazing dad! Love you bro! Let me (know) if u need me to babysit!”

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin also congratulated his teammate on Twitter, saying: “The family gets bigger! Congrats to my brotha (Richard Sherman). ... And shout out @Ms_Moss22 cause she did all the work. Lol”

Media reported the boy’s name is Rayden.

Sherman said ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl that he was hoping to not have to make a choice between being present at the birth or playing in the NFL championship game. His girlfriend was due to give birth in February and was in Phoenix for the game.

“I think he’s going to be a disciplined young man and stay in there until after the game,” Sherman said ahead of the Super Bowl. “He’s going to do his father his first favor and stay in there for another week or two.”