Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas fractured his lower left leg on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and later said he was considering retiring from the NFL.

Thomas suffered what was reported as a crack to his tibia during the second quarter. He collided with a team mate while breaking up a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and was helped off the field.

“This game has been so good to me no regrets," he said on Twitter. "A lot is running through my mind including retirement, thanks for all the prayers."

The 27-year-old, a five-time Pro Bowl player and cornerstone of the Seattle defense, had returned to action on Sunday after missing the first regular-season game of his career the previous week with a hamstring injury. Seattle lost 14-5 to Tampa Bay in his absence.

