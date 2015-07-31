Seahawks, Wilson agree to four-year contract extension

(Reuters) - Quarterback Russell Wilson has agreed to a lucrative four-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, the National Football League team said on Friday.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the Seahawks, but multiple reports said it is worth $87.6 million and includes a $31 million signing bonus.

The 26-year-old Wilson was a Pro Bowl selection in the 2012 season and also in the 2013 campaign, when he led the Seahawks to their maiden Super Bowl victory.

“Blessed to be w/ this organization for 4 more years! Can’t wait to get on field w/ the fellas! @Seahawks #ChampionshipMindset,” Wilson tweeted.

A third-round draft choice by Seattle in the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson has started all 48 regular season games he has played for the Seahawks, completing nearly 65 percent of his pass attempts for 9,950 yards, with 72 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

In the postseason, he has started all eight games while completing 61 percent of his passes for 1,820 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.