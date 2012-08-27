Seahawks cut Owens, ending receiver's return to NFL

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks cut wide receiver Terrell Owens on Sunday ending his comeback to the NFL before it officially began.

The 38-year-old Owens had earned a one-year contract with the Seahawks after working out with the team earlier this month, setting up a return to the league for the first time since 2010, but he failed to impress during pre-season action.

Owens made just two catches in two pre-season games.

Having sat out last season with a knee injury and despite a lack of interest from teams around the league, Owens however remained optimistic he would be picked up by another team.

“I‘m no longer a Seahawk. I THANK the organization 4 the opportunity, I‘m truly blessed beyond belief,” Owens tweeted on Sunday. “My FAITH is intact & will NOT waiver.”

During his 15-year career, Owens is second in receiving yards (15,934) and touchdown catches (153), but his career was blighted with clashes with team mates during his stints with five other NFL teams.