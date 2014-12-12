FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former NFL All-Pro Sharper indicted on rape charges
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 12, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Former NFL All-Pro Sharper indicted on rape charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former professional football player Darren Sharper appears for his arraignment at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Former New Orleans Saints All-Pro safety Darren Sharper was indicted Friday on rape charges, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Sharper, a five-time Pro Bowler, was indicted on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of simple rape.

He is accused of sexually assaulting two women at his New Orleans apartment on Sept. 23, 2013.

Sharper, 39, is charged in Los Angeles and Arizona with rape and has been jailed in California since Feb. 27.

During a 14-year NFL career, Sharper played for three teams - the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans - and was part of the Saints’ Super Bowl championship team for the 2009 season.

Sharper could face a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted of the charges.

Erik Nunez and Brandon Licciardi, alleged accomplices of Sharper, were also indicted by the grand jury.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.