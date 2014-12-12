Former NFL All-Pro Sharper indicted on rape charges

Former professional football player Darren Sharper appears for his arraignment at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Former New Orleans Saints All-Pro safety Darren Sharper was indicted Friday on rape charges, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Sharper, a five-time Pro Bowler, was indicted on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of simple rape.

He is accused of sexually assaulting two women at his New Orleans apartment on Sept. 23, 2013.

Sharper, 39, is charged in Los Angeles and Arizona with rape and has been jailed in California since Feb. 27.

During a 14-year NFL career, Sharper played for three teams - the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans - and was part of the Saints’ Super Bowl championship team for the 2009 season.

Sharper could face a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted of the charges.

Erik Nunez and Brandon Licciardi, alleged accomplices of Sharper, were also indicted by the grand jury.