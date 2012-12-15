Giants to remember Newtown victims with decal on helmets

(Reuters) - The New York Giants will honor those killed in the mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school by wearing a decal on their helmets for Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Falcons, the National Football League (NFL) website said on Saturday.

The NFL has asked all home teams to observe a moment of silence prior to opening kickoffs on Sunday and the Giants will also have the initials “S.H.E.S.” for Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on the back of their helmets, nfl.com said.

Newtown, site of the shooting massacre that left 20 children and six adults dead on Friday, is approximately 60 miles northeast of New York City.