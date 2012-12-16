Teams to remember Newtown victims with decal on helmets

(Reuters) - The New York Giants, Jets and New England Patriots will honor those killed in the mass shooting at a Connecticut school by wearing special helmet decals at games, the National Football League (NFL) website said on Saturday.

The NFL asked all home teams to observe a moment of silence prior to opening kickoffs on Sunday and Monday.

The Patriots, who will host the San Francisco 49ers, said they will stage a special tribute to those killed and send up 26 flares, one at time for each victim, during pre-game ceremonies.

Their players will wear special Town of Newtown decals on the backs of their helmets, an NFL.com spokesman said.

The Giants’ and the Jets’ decals will have the initials “S.H.E.S.” for Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

The Jets take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday while the Giants travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday.

Newtown, site of the shooting massacre that left 20 children and six adults dead on Friday, is approximately 60 miles northeast of New York City.